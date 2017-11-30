Eversource Energy has begun a $3.8 million expansion of its natural gas distribution system in Shelton. Once completed, residents and business owners in the Coram Road section will have the opportunity to join nearly 6,500 fellow residents who already use natural gas.

“We continue to hear from more and more people who want access to this efficient and environmentally friendly fuel to heat their homes or businesses,” said Eversource President of Gas Operations Bill Akley, “and we’re working hard to make it happen.”

The Shelton expansion project is being done in two phases. The first involves installing more than 8,000 feet of underground pipe along Coram Road, Sunset Drive, Dogwood Lane, Angell Avenue and Newport Avenue.

In the second phase, more than 17,000 feet of pipe will be installed on Westminster, Manton, Woonsocket, Cranston, Pawtucket, Providence, Wells, Beecher, Golec and Milne avenues; Sandford, Keron and Plaskon drives; Plaskon Drive Extension, Ivy Lane, Sharon Court, Weybosset Street, Toas Street, Broc Terrace and Brookside Terrace Extension.

The energy company, with headquarters in Hartford and Boston said it was working with customers and the city to minimize the impact on roads, though it warned drivers may experience delays due to alternating, one-way traffic.

The first phase is expected to be finished in late December, while the second phase will get underway in early 2018.