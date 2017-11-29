Regeneron, Decibel partner to develop hearing loss therapeutics

As part of the collaboration, Regeneron will provide Decibel with access to its proprietary suite of technologies to support Decibel’s goal of discovering important medicines for hearing loss and tinnitus.

Regeneron will also directly participate in and provide financial support for Decibel’s efforts, both through research and development funding payments and an equity investment in Decibel.

“Over three decades, Regeneron has established an unparalleled suite of innovative technologies thanks to the science-focused approach championed by their longstanding leadership team,” said Steven H. Holtzman, president and CEO of Decibel. “As we work to apply these capabilities to the development of hearing therapeutics, what truly distinguishes this collaboration is that Regeneron and Decibel scientists will be working together, shoulder to shoulder, on project teams beginning at the earliest stages of research.”

Holtzman added that the partnership should “significantly reduce the time and investment necessary for Decibel to sustainably discover and develop meaningful new medications for hearing loss and tinnitus.”

Decibel retains worldwide development and commercialization rights to any products discovered in the collaboration and will pay Regeneron tiered royalties based on net sales.

Further financial terms were not disclosed.

“Regeneron is committed to following the science as broadly as possible, and we’re excited to invest in new discoveries coming not only from our labs but also from young biotechnology companies with whom we believe we can synergize,” said Dr. George D. Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron. “We see these kinds of creative collaborations as a promising way to extend the impact of our technology and medicines to even more patients in need.”

According to the World Health Organization, over 5 percent of the world’s population have disabling hearing loss. There are no medicines available to protect, repair or restore hearing.