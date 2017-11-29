ENT & Allergy Associates says Tarrytown HQ move 1 year away

ENT & Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) expects to complete the next-door move of its headquarters and central billing office in a Tarrytown office park in the fourth quarter of 2018, officials at the 195-physician otolaryngology and allergy practice announced.

The Business Journal previously reported the regional specialty practice had signed a lease to relocate its headquarters to a 38,128-square-foot space at 660 White Plains Road from the adjacent 560 White Plains Road in Tarrytown Corporate Center. GHP Office Realty on West Harrison and an investment partner earlier this year paid $30 million to acquire 660 White Plains Road, a 265,000-square-foot, Class A office building.

ENTA officials said the new space will house nearly 300 of the practice’s 1,200 employees. The workspace will include more than 25 offices and more than 200 cubicles and an in-house call center staffed by more than 100 agents. ENTA officials said its Tarrytown call center fields more than 40,000 calls a week from patients.

ENTA officials said the location was chosen “because it continues to offer easy access to the public transportation that is so important to so many.”

ENTA this year added 20 clinicians and four offices to the practice, which totals 43 offices. The practice also expanded sites in five existing locations and plans more expansion in 2018.