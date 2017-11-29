Construction of continuing-care complex approved in Danbury

Construction of a four-story, 139-apartment continuing-care complex for senior citizens has been approved in Danbury. Keystone Place at Wooster Heights, at 66-68 Wooster Heights

Road, is near both Lee Farm Corporate Park and Danbury Airport. Proximity to the latter required FAA approval.

Demolition of an abandoned house, shed and garage on the property is expected to take place by the end of the year, with construction set to begin in March.

The complex, which will provide varying levels of care for senior citizens, is owned by Keystone Senior LLC of Indianapolis. The firm owns and operates assisted living and independent senior living communities around the country, including in Torrington, Buzzards Bay and Ludlow, Massachusetts, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.