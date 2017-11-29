Home Fairfield Ridgefield’s Whip Salon to open Westport location in February

Whip Salon, a hair salon and spa at 23 Governor St. in Ridgefield, has announced the opening of its second location in February at the Bedford Square mixed-use development in Westport.

The staff of Whip Salon in Ridgefield. Photo courtesy Whip Salon

“Our goal is to deliver an unparalleled customer experience in our salon,” said Amy Pal, the salon’s founder and owner. “Because so many people in this area have either lived in Manhattan or spent a lot of time there, we want to bring that vibe to Westport.”

The salon opened in October 2016 at the former location of Watershed Gallery. Earlier this month, the salon revived the previous tenant’s artistic mission by hosting an exhibition featuring the works of New York photographer Michael Graham.

