L Catterton sells dental implant network ClearChoice Holdings

L Catterton, a private equity firm headquartered in Greenwich, has agreed to sell ClearChoice Holdings LLC, a dental support organization for a national network of dental implant centers, to an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners Inc. of Boca Raton, Florida. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, ClearChoice operates a network of 39 centers in 22 states and promotes itself as “the only multiunit, multiregional dental implant network of scale in the U.S.” L Catterton invested in the company in 2011 and ClearChoice said that its revenue increased three times and its profitability grew five times over the past six years.

“ClearChoice is a highly differentiated business operating in the fastest growing segment of the consumer dental industry, and we are proud of the success and growth that ClearChoice has achieved as part of our global consumer health franchise,” said Nik Thukral, a managing partner of L Catterton’s Buyout Fund.

L Catterton’s other consumer health investments include CareDent, an Italian dental clinic network; Pain Doctor, an operator of pain clinics and surgical centers; and PatientPoint, a provider of patient and physician engagement solutions at the point of care.