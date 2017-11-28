Renner joins marketing firm

Stamford-based Catalyst Marketing Communications, Inc. has announced that a local journalist, Thomas Renner, has joined it as a public relations account executive. He’s Thomas Renner who was with The Stamford Advocate from 1987 to 2009 and worked for daily newspapers in Pennsylvania and New York.

A resident of Bethel, Renner most recently worked as an editor and reporter at Daily Voice, a network of local news and information websites. Renner was one of the founding editorial members of the enterprise.

Renner graduated from Temple University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Catalyst is a full-service advertising agency and public relations firm whose services include the development and execution of marketing support materials such as advertising and media, collateral design and production, digital marketing, video, social media and public relations.