Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Blank named to vehicle task force

Blank named to vehicle task force

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
Adam Blank.

A partner at the Stamford-based law firm Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky has been appointed to serve as a member of the Connecticut Task Force to Study Fully Autonomous Vehicles.

Adam Blank is one of 11 appointed members of the task force. 

Blank said, “It’s exciting to think about bringing this type of futuristic technology to our state, but it comes with great responsibility. We must ensure the safety of everyone on or near our roadways.” 

Plans call for a pilot program for up to four municipalities to test fully autonomous vehicles. Simultaneously, the task force will study various aspects of their use.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here