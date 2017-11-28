Blank named to vehicle task force

A partner at the Stamford-based law firm Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky has been appointed to serve as a member of the Connecticut Task Force to Study Fully Autonomous Vehicles.

Adam Blank is one of 11 appointed members of the task force.

Blank said, “It’s exciting to think about bringing this type of futuristic technology to our state, but it comes with great responsibility. We must ensure the safety of everyone on or near our roadways.”

Plans call for a pilot program for up to four municipalities to test fully autonomous vehicles. Simultaneously, the task force will study various aspects of their use.