Amos replacing Beattie as Jericho chairman

William G. Beattie, chairman of the Jericho Partnership in Danbury, announced that he has stepped down and that Carrie L. Amos, Jericho’s president, is taking the helm at the nonprofit ministry. Amos’ responsibilities will include setting and directing strategic objectives and working with the 27 local churches, eight ministry organizations and two foundations that comprise the partnership.

Jericho’s 2017 Gala Celebrating Transformation will take place on Nov. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Amber Room Colonnade, 1 Stacey Road, Danbury.

The gala will have a special focus: “Building on Legacy: Honoring The Beatties,” celebrating the legacy of founders William and Kathie Beattie. William, who is 79, was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment.

In 1997, the Beatties began an outreach to at-risk urban teenage boys called Pathways Danbury Mentoring Project. Its purpose was to mentor boys at-risk and provide friendship and life skills that would negate the personal and social damage caused by the ripple effects of fatherlessness. Over the years, that initiative grew into the Jericho Partnership.