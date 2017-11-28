Small named to boards

The boards of directors of First Greenwich Financial Inc. and The First Bank of Greenwich have announced that Barry J. Small has joined both boards.

Small is a resident of New Canaan. He is founding partner of Weeden and Co. and served as its president and CEO for 19 years. Weeden is based in Greenwich and provides security-trading services for institutional clients.

Small served as a chairman of Pragma Securities, an electronic trading firm, and was an original investor in many private enterprises, including Cadence Design, Cymer Securities and The First Bank of Greenwich.

First Greenwich Financial Inc. is the registered bank holding company for The First Bank of Greenwich, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Greenwich Financial Inc. and is headquartered in Cos Cob.