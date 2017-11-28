Union Savings Bank’s community hero

Danbury-based Union Savings Bank has created the Community Hero Award to recognize employees whose dedication to the betterment of others through volunteerism enriches local communities. The bank’s employees are invited to nominate co-workers who exemplify what it means to be a community hero.

“Community giving is a part of our DNA,” bank President and CEO Cynthia C. Merkle said. “This program is designed to celebrate employees who embody that commitment through their dedication to enriching the lives of others.”

The first USB Community Hero is Carla Pierce from bank operations. She has been a soup kitchen volunteer with the Dorothy Day Hospitality House, a food pantry volunteer with the Association of Religious Communities and a mentor with the Danbury Schools and Business Collaborative.