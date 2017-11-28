Law firm donates 100 turkeys to food pantry

Ventura Law in Danbury joined The Daily Bread Food Pantry to help feed the hungry and bring awareness to hunger issues in the city. The law firm provided the pantry with 100 turkeys for families and individuals as part of a nationwide community outreach effort known as the Injury Board Day of Action.

Turkeys and canned goods were distributed at the Daily Bread Food Pantry at St. James Episcopal Church.

“We are very excited to support the food pantry. They perform an invaluable service to those in need,” said Augie Ribeiro, CEO of Ventura Law. “We are pleased to do everything we can to give back to our community, not just during the holiday season, but all year round.”

The IB Day of Action is a nationwide effort to bring together more than 100 plaintiffs’ lawyer firms from across the U.S. all working for the same cause on the same day.

“We are passionate about helping Injury Board members give back to their communities; it’s part of the DNA of our organization,” said Tom Young, attorney and co-founder of The Injury Board, a professional association of trial attorneys who pool their time, talents and resources to expand the footprint of grassroots organizations.

The Daily Bread Food Pantry began as a nonprofit organization serving the Danbury community in 1984. It helps those in need of food whatever their circumstances and maintains the dignity of their clients in a compassionate and caring atmosphere.