New hires at DiMatteo Group

DiMatteo Group in Shelton recently hired two people for its commercial insurance staff and one for its executive staff: Linda A. Lister of Prospect is a commercial lines account manager; Kayla Murphy of Thomaston was hired as a commercial lines support staff member and Lauren Miller of Shelton is a bookkeeper for the executive staff.

Lister is involved in claims, endorsements and billing issues. She has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and served as secretary, vice president and president of the Waterbury Association of Insurance Professionals.

Murphy, in addition to her responsibilities regarding insurance, helps maintain the agency’s social media accounts. She is a graduate of Western Connecticut State University at Danbury.

Miller brings nearly a decade of experience to her new position at DiMatteo, where she is responsible for various bookkeeping and human resource activities.