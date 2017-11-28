Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices honored

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and Westchester Properties received two awards from the Home Builders & Remodelers Association. The HOBI (Home Builders Industry) Awards ceremony was held Nov. 15 at the Aqua Turf Country Club in Plantsville.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties received the Award for Best Pre-Construction Marketing For A Community for their Essex Glen Development, in which part of the campaign strategy was to market the “Essex lifestyle” and to convey that message in all marketing materials.

The second Award was for Best Promotional Video, received for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties + Grasso Development Profile. This video was a joint strategy between both companies and showcases their shared values of relationships, authenticity and service.