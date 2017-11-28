Koskoff named Attorney of the Year

Josh Koskoff of Westport has been named “2017’s Attorney of the Year” by the Connecticut Law Tribune. He’s the third-generation principal of Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder PC, the Bridgeport-based law firm his grandfather founded.

Koskoff was singled out for his ongoing work as lead counsel representing families who lost loved ones at the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, and for his courtroom achievements in 2016. The high-profile Sandy Hook case was brought to hold the gun industry defendants accountable in the use of a AR-15 military assault rifle used by the assailant.

“I’m honored to have been selected from the outstanding nominees as this year’s attorney of the year. I’m also very fortunate to have a job that allows me the privilege of fighting for people whose lives have been turned upside down through no fault of their own,” the Westport resident said. “To the extent I have had any success in this area is owed directly to the team of professionals I’m lucky to work with, and the incredible support of my family.”

In addition to his work in the Sandy Hook case, Koskoff, along with his colleague Katie Mesner-Hage, won two complex medical malpractice cases last year.