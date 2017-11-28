Diversity celebration in Bridgeport

People’s United Bank and the law firm Pullman & Comley LLC hosted the fifth annual “Celebrating Diversity in the Greater Bridgeport Business Community” reception. The event highlighted the work of women- and minority-owned businesses and was held in the lobby of 850 Main St. in downtown Bridgeport.

Nearly 200 business owners, community leaders and nonprofit representatives attended.

“We are here not only to recognize the importance of diversity and inclusion in our community, but also to celebrate your entrepreneurship and the positive and lasting impact your businesses have had for everyone in Greater Bridgeport and the region,” said Armando Goncalves, market president of People’s United Bank.

Pullman & Comley’s Chairman James “Tim” Shearin, said “We appreciate all that each of you are doing to revitalize our city and region, by bringing a diversity of ideas, cultures and innovative products to the marketplace.”

The Kennedy Center was recognized for helping people with special needs and disabilities from birth through their senior years. Goncalves, Shearin and Marisol Herrera and Denise Massingale-Lamb, both of the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council, presented a check to Martin Schwartz, president and CEO of The Kennedy Center, to help fund the organization’s programs and services.

Goncalves also acknowledged the partner organizations that assisted with publicizing the event: Bridgeport Regional Business Council, Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council; Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bridgeport, City of Bridgeport — Small & Minority Business Resource Office, Southern Connecticut Black Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Bridgeport Latino Network.