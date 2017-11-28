CareMount Medical appoints Ruda

CareMount Medical, which has its corporate offices in Chappaqua, has appointed Jason Ruda as its new director of patient experience. He’ll be responsible for maintaining a culture of patient-centered care and service within the organization.

Ruda said, “I am committed to developing and implementing programs aimed at enhancing the patient experience and clinical outcomes.” He had been with a firm that worked with health care organizations to improve their operations.

“Jason’s respected experience and qualifications will play a vital role in strengthening the overall experience for every patient cared for at CareMount Medical,” said Scott D. Hayworth, CareMount’s president and CEO.