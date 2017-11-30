Yale New Haven, Greenwich Hospital open Rye Brook facility

The Yale New Haven Health System and Greenwich Hospital have opened the first-phase of a multispecialty medical center at 90 S. Ridge St. in Rye Brook.

Walk-in medical care is available Mondays through Saturdays at the new 15,000-square-foot center, which is operated by Yale New Haven Health Northeast Medical Group in association with Greenwich Hospital.

The medical group will remodel the space by early 2018 to expand services to include pediatrics, endocrinology, cardiology, perinatology, primary care and X-ray imaging.

The walk-in medical care center is available to treat adults and children for a variety of illnesses and injuries, including sprains, cuts, flu and back pain. Blood drawn at the Rye Brook location will be analyzed at Greenwich Hospital.

Northeast Medical Group is Yale New Haven Health’s 835-doctor multispecialty group. Greenwich Hospital, a 206-bed community hospital, is a member of Yale New Haven Health.