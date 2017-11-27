Connecticut AG George Jepsen will not seek re-election

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen has announced that he will not seek re-election to a third term in 2018.

In a statement issued by his office, Jepsen referred to his job as “the greatest honor of my professional life,” but added that he felt it was time to “pursue different challenges.”

Jepsen, a Democrat, began his political career in the Connecticut House of Representatives, serving from 1987 to 1991 from the 148th House District that included part of Stamford. From 1991 to 2003 he was state senator from the 27th Senate District, representing Stamford and part of Darien. He served as chairman of the Connecticut State Democratic Party from 2003 to 2005 and was first elected attorney general in 2010.

“I do not yet know what my future holds, but look forward to advancing the interests of Connecticut for the remainder of my term and in other capacities,” Jepsen said.