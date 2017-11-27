In-home care provider ComForCare opens in Fairfield

In-home care provider ComForCare has opened a Fairfield office, its third location in the county.

The new office at 1700 Post Road joins locations in Danbury and Stamford.

Locally owned by Neil Anand, ComForCare of Fairfield provides nonmedical, in-home care to area residents who are elderly, disabled, living with dementia or recovering from injuries or surgery so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

Based on each individual’s needs, services include senior companionship, personal care, mobility assistance, light housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation, medication reminders and family respite care.

A Fairfield native, Anand said that he plans to draw on his health care and marketing background, along with his experience as a volunteer with a local organization that provides transportation to seniors, to bring care to area residents.