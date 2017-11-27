Bridgeport seeks vendors for Holiday Pop-Up Market

Bridgeport’s city government is seeking to promote small businesses with its inaugural Holiday Pop-Up Market, to be held Dec. 13 on the first floor of the Margaret E. Morton Government Center, 999 Broad St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is hosted by Mayor Joe Ganim’s office and the city’s Office of Housing and Community Development and Small and Minority Business Resource Office. Vendor participation in the event requires a $25 registration fee, which will be donated to a local nonprofit. Individuals and companies selling products at the market will receive a listing on a splash page on the city’s website devoted to the event.

Participants can register by calling Fred Gee, director of the Small and Minority Business Resource Office, at 203-576-8473 or emailing Fred.Gee@bridgeportct.gov.