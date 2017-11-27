Fujifilm Medical Systems USA expands AI development initiative

Fujifilm Medical Systems USA Inc. has announced plans to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) development initiative into the U.S. market.

According to a statement from the company, the initiative will “harness the power of AI to enhance its imaging and informatics health care Synapse portfolio which includes Synapse PACS, Synapse Cardiovascular, and Synapse VNA among other solutions.” However, the program will be based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the global development headquarters for Fujifilm’s Synapse portfolio, rather than at Fujifilm Medical Systems USA’s Stamford location. The company will officially debut its initiative in Chicago at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America’s.

“Fujifilm has broad experience in imaging science based on knowledge and expertise accumulated over the course of 70 years of developing image analysis and evaluation technologies,” said Tak Shimomura, chief technology officer at Fujifilm Medical Systems USA. “Our intention is to leverage that expertise in accelerating the delivery of powerful use cases to the AI platform we are developing. We recognize the value of closely collaborating with providers in the U.S. and envision our AI capability evolving out of this market.”