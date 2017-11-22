County Executive-elect Latimer to speak at BCW event

Westchester County Executive-elect George Latimer will address The Business of Council of Westchester next month as part of the council’s Key Bank Speaker Series.

Latimer’s speech to the Business Council on Dec. 12 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Tappan Hill in Tarrytown will be one of his first public speaking engagements since his defeat of two-term incumbent Robert Astorino.

Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of The Business Council of Westchester, said the event would offer those in attendance a look into Latimer’s priorities for the county’s future and his plans for economic development.

“We will be very interested to hear about his plans for the transition and his thoughts on promoting economic development in Westchester,” Gordon said.



Admission to the event is $65 for members of the Business Council of Westchester and $75 for future members.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit thebcw.org.