Connecticut’s last remaining Sears Appliance & Hardware store at 705 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton is closing at the end of the year.

The store, which has been in business for 10 years, announced the end of its run in a handwritten sign posted on its front door. The Shelton location became the final Connecticut outlet in this chain after the stores in Wallingford and North Windham shut down in 2015.

The retail units in the Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores chain are independently owned and operated under license from Sears, Roebuck and Co. The only remaining Sears-branded locations in Fairfield County are the department store and auto center at the Danbury Fair Mall.