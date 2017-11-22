Connecticut home sales down, median sales prices up

Single-family home sales in Connecticut during October took a slight 0.6 percent drop on a year-over-year measurement, according to data from Connecticut Realtors. A total of 2,919 properties were sold last month compared with 2,936 in October 2016.

But while sales were lower from one year earlier, prices were higher. The single-family residential home median sales price during October was $250,000, an uptick from the $245,000 level one year earlier.

Sales in Connecticut for townhouses and condominiums in October fell 1.3 percent compared with the previous year. A total of 731 units were sold, compared with 741 in October 2016. But the median sales price for this housing sector was higher from the previous year: $163,000 during October, a 2.5 percent increase from $159,000 in that same time period in 2016.