Bridgeport, Greenwich hospitals sign up for Visage Imaging platform

Kevin Zimmerman
San Diego’s Visage Imaging Inc. has signed a seven-year contract for its Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform with Yale New Haven Health System, which includes Bridgeport and Greenwich hospitals.

visage imaging yale new haven The Visage 7 enables enterprise imaging with “fast,  server-side processing technology,” as well as diagnostic mobile access via Visage Ease Pro. The contract, based on a transaction licensing model, will see Visage 7 implemented at select YNHHS radiology locations and integrated to their electronic health record systems for imaging results.

The implementation will also include Yale New Haven, its Children’s Hospital and Smilow Cancer Hospital, and several other imaging locations across the state.

