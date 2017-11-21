Connecticut’s electric vehicle rebate program receives a $2M infusion

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has announced that the state will allocate an additional $2 million to continue its consumer rebate program for the sale of electric vehicles (EVs).

The Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate Program (CHEAPR) was created in 2015 to provide cash rebates for Connecticut residents, businesses and local governments. The rebates ranged from $5,000 for fuel cell-powered EVs to rebates between $750 and $3,000 for plug-in hybrid and full battery electric EVs, based on battery size. Since the program’s launch, 2,067 EVs were bought or leased in Connecticut.

“Connecticut has made tremendous strides over a short period of time in helping to put more electric vehicles on the road and we remain committed to this effort because it represents a triple win of increasing our energy independence by reducing fossil fuel consumption, creating new opportunities for growing our green economy and improving public health,” Malloy said. “This rebate puts money right back in people’s pockets, providing an added incentive for consumers to embrace new approaches and help lead the way to a more sustainable future.”

CHEAPR is administered through the EVConnecticut program within the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and is funded through the New Haven-based energy services provider Avangrid.