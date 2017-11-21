Home Fairfield Ridgefield retailer Bisé Fashionable Finds to close after eight years

Ridgefield retailer Bisé Fashionable Finds to close after eight years

Phil Hall
Bisé Fashionable Finds, a Ridgefield retailer specializing in women’s clothing and accessories, has announced it is closing.

Bisé Fashionable Finds retailer closing ridgefield“Thank you for a wonderful 8 years,” said the store’s management on its Facebook page. “Please come in and say goodbye.”

A going-out-of-business sale dubbed “Sip, Shop and Smile” will be held on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 at the 109 Danbury Road store. The Ridgefield Press reported that the store’s owner, Cassandra Van Cott, is relocating to North Carolina to begin a job as senior buyer for the 14-store Biltmore Estate retail chain.

