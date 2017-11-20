White Plains, Greenburgh receive $250K for Route 119 improvements

Four Westchester County municipalities will share a $250,000 grant from the New York State Thruway Authority to improve pedestrian and cycling safety along Route 119.

The town of Greenburgh, villages of Elsmford and Tarrytown and the city of White Plains will use the grant to develop a Route 119 Complete Street Design Plan to update the corridor, Greenburgh Mayor Paul Feiner announced.

The grant is funded by a Community Benefits Program Agreement through the New NY Bridge Project.

Feiner said the design will “support high-quality access to” the bridge while providing improved safety and better access for businesses and residents on Route 119.

The municipalities will build a consulting team will use existing studies and public meetings to create a plan that can be submitted for final engineering before July 2018, according to the town.