Norwalk landscaper pleads guilty to tax fraud

The owner of two Norwalk landscaping companies pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to one count of filing a false tax return.

Candido Valadares, who operates Candide’s Landscaping and Water Gardens LLC and Candide Contractor & Natural Pools LLC, acknowledged underreporting hundreds of thousands of dollars in income between 2009 and 2011. An investigation revealed that Valadares deposited business revenue into both his business and personal bank accounts and used both accounts to pay his employees’ wages.

Valadares faces a maximum prison term of three years and a fine of up to $100,000 when he is sentenced on Feb. 8. He has also agreed to repay the U.S. Treasury $175,898 in restitution plus additional penalties and interest that have accrued on his unpaid taxes.