Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened its newest Connecticut location this past weekend at 74 Newtown Road in Danbury.

The eatery is at the same site that recently saw the opening of new outlets for Texas Roadhouse, Aspen Dental Care, American Family Care’s Urgent Care and T-Mobile. This is the sixth Popeyes location in Fairfield County, which has two eateries in Bridgeport and one each in Norwalk, Stratford and Trumbull.

Popeyes is owned by Canadian firm Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also operates the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains. Resort Brands International reports more than $27 billion in systemwide sales at over 23,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories.