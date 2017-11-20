United Way to host Celebration of Women in Philanthropy event

The United Way Women’s Leadership Council, part of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam, will host its fifth annual Celebration of Women in Philanthropy on Dec. 5.

The breakfast event, which will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion in Tarrytown, aims to recognize women who lift up those living on the edge of poverty in Westchester and Putnam counties.

“This event is about women taking a stand for other women and their families,” said Alana Sweeny, president and CEO of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam.

A keynote speech will be given by Dyllan McGee, founder and executive producer of women’s media brand Makers and McGee Media, a documentary film production company. The event will be emceed by Michelle Brown of News 12.

“These women are role models who have set an example of compassion and action. I’m truly looking forward to this inspirational morning with the women of our community,” Sweeny said.

The Women’s Leadership Council will also present its Women of Distinction awards to Elizabeth Bracken-Thompson, partner at advertising and public relations firm Thompson & Bender, and Judith Johnson of the New York State Board of Regents.

Event tickets are $125, with tables and sponsorships available. For more information, visit www.uwwp.org/wlcbreakfast or contact Margaret Tramontine at mtramontine@uwwp.org or 914.997.6700, ext. 737.

The United Way Women’s Leadership Council focuses on helping Westchester and Putnam women in poverty attain financial self-sufficiency for themselves and their families. The group also aims to ensure that all children learn to read on grade level by the end of third grade.