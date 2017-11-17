Greenwich Hospital has finalized a lease agreement with Fareri Associates for additional space at 500 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich.

The hospital has housed its outpatient endoscopy center at the West Putnam location’s main floor for a number of years. With this lease, it will be adding 54,000 additional square feet, bringing its total to 70,000 on three floors.

“With this additional space, we will be able to relocate and expand some outpatient services,” said Marc Kosak, senior vice president, administration at Greenwich Hospital.