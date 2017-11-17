Young professionals launch toy drive

The Hudson Valley Young Professionals, a committee of the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce, is holding a holiday toy drive through Dec. 14. New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at any of five participating Foam and Wash locations in Wappingers Falls, Poughkeepsie and Fishkill, where donors will be thanked with a free car wash. Toys also can be brought to the chamber’s office in Poughkeepsie. Details about the locations are on the group’s website, hvyp.org.

The collected items will be given to children receiving services from The Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“Giving back to the community and assisting local nonprofits is central to the mission of the Hudson Valley Young Professionals,” said committee co-chair Geoff Brault from MidHudson Regional Hospital.

Last year, more than 10 large moving and storage boxes were filled to overflowing with toys, games and gifts that were delivered to the Community Action Partnership Dutchess County. The committee hopes to at least duplicate that amount this year.