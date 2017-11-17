Tallarini named to bank’s board

White Plains resident Louis A. Tallarini has been named to Country Bank’s board of directors.

Since 1991, Tallarini has been the president and CEO of Real Property Investors Inc. It’s a realty advisory firm that consults with institutions, performs real estate related asset management services and acts as an adviser for institutional investors.

“Lou brings a wealth of financial experience to Country Bank that will play a key role as we continue executing our vision to build our assets from half a billion to one billion,” said Joseph M. Murphy, the bank’s chairman.

In addition to his professional activities in real estate and finance, since 1979 Tallarini has been active with the Columbus Citizens Foundation, which organizes New York City’s Columbus Day Parade. He’s a past president and chairman of the foundation and serves on its board.

Country Bank has offices in Manhattan, Riverdale, Woodlawn and Scarsdale.