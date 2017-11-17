Racing and rolling

The Business Council of Westchester hosted an event called Racing & Rolling with the Rising Stars at Grand Prix New York in Mount Kisco to benefit the social services organization Lifting Up Westchester. The racing was go-kart racing while the rolling was bowling. More than 175 attended the event.

Each year the BCW’s Rising Stars Leadership Council selects an organization for the Rising Stars Alumni to support. After a submission process that includes a grant application, review and interview, Lifting Up Westchester was selected out of 30 local nonprofits. Grace’s Kitchen, Lifting Up’s soup kitchen, will be the focus of their fundraising and volunteer efforts during the coming year.

Grace’s Kitchen is the largest soup kitchen in White Plains and the only one operating Mondays through Fridays and on all holidays.

Anahaita Kotval, executive director of Lifting Up Westchester, said, “Grace’s Kitchen goes beyond simply providing free meals. A case manager is on site every day talking to clients and working with them to create longer term solutions to their food insecurity problems.”