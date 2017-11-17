Seligman honored

Joel Seligman, president and CEO of Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, has received the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from Planetree, a global network of health care organizations. The award was presented at the Planetree Annual Conference’s Spirit of Planetree Award Dinner held in Baltimore and attended by more than 800 guests from 24 countries.

Planetree has brought together acute care hospitals, continuing care facilities and outpatient clinics that consider every aspect of the health care experience from the perspective of their patents.

In giving the award to Seligman, Planetree’s President Susan B. Frampton said, “Your tireless work to bring humanity and a holistic approach to the delivery of care to patients and families in your region has inspired not only your own organization, but countless others from provider organizations around the world.”

Seligman recently served as a member of the National Academy of Medicine’s Scientific Advisory Panel that concluded the involvement of patients and families is the key to creating a high-quality, high-value health system that achieves patient-centered outcomes.