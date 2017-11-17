‘Good Taste’ nets $300K for Food Bank

Food Bank for Westchester raised more than $300,000 during its 27th Annual “An Evening in Good Taste” fall fundraiser, which was held at 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains. The county’s top chefs were on hand to prepare treats for the several hundred people who attended.

Ellen Lynch, former executive director of the Food Bank, said of the event, “It’s a great way for the community to enjoy delicious food and support a great cause.”

Numerous volunteers helped organize the fundraiser that featured the talents of more than 20 chefs from throughout the county. Among those attending was “Produce Pete,” Pete Napolitano who appears on WNBC-TV giving tips for food shopping and preparation.

The Food Bank has been active for 29 years and now supplies 95 percent of all food distributed annually to the needy through the region’s food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and daycare and residential programs.