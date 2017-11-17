Honor flight has new executive director

Hudson Valley Honor Flight (HVHF), the local branch of the nonprofit that honors American war veterans by flying them to the nation’s capital to visit the war memorials many have never seen, has named Jennifer DeFrancesco as its executive director.

HVHF periodically runs flights from the Westchester County Airport as well as Stewart International Airport, and DeFrancesco previously served as the organization’s Westchester flight safety coordinator.

She’s the daughter of a U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam and understands the importance of recognizing veterans. “I consider this my way to serve and to say, ‘Thank you for your service,’” she said.