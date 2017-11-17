Foundation fundraiser

The St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation hosted its annual fall fundraiser, “Bella Notte,” on Nov. 9. Featured were guest chefs Raffaele Ronca and Sandra Lee.

Lee has won multiple Emmy Awards and appears on “Good Morning America” as well as being the creator and host of numerous television series on Food Network, Cooking Channel, HGTV and Great American Country. She has written 27 books.

Ronca and his team from Rafele Ristorante in Manhattan created Italian specialties that were tasted by the more than 300 people who attended. Ronca said, “It’s all about the kids because the kids are giving me as a human being the energy and the love to think about what we go through every day and to remain in our heart young and pure.”

The evening began with a performance by Italian opera singer Luciano Lamonarca. Then, a current resident at Seton’s Pediatric Center identified as Stephanie and Matthew, an alumni of the John A. Coleman School, took the stage to perform a duet.