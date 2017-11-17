ARC Rockland awards

The Arc Rockland held its Philanthropy Day Breakfast on Nov. 9 at The Crowne Plaza in Suffern. Keynote speaker was Bob Baird who founded the nonprofit Touching Bases, which is a baseball league for adults with disabilities. The league marked its 16th season and features about 250 players.

Carmine Marchionda, CEO of The Arc Rockland, received the Outstanding Non-Profit Professional Award at the breakfast, which was sponsored by the Rockland Development Council.

Judith Perrin, president of the council, said, “To this day, I hear nothing but positive comments about Carmine from the community and from his staff. He autographs everything he does with excellence, and he always goes the extra mile.”

Marchionda credited The Arc Rockland staff, families, volunteers, board members and the people who receive services and support through the organization for the culture of philanthropy that pervades the agency.

Also honored were Robyn Herbst with the Outstanding Volunteer Award; Sandra Goldstein-Lehnert, for being the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy; and Mark Jacobs, as Outstanding Philanthropist.