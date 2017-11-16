Shelton’s Laser Network Solutions acquired by fellow IT services firm

Laser Network Solutions Inc. in Shelton has been acquired by another IT service provider, NSI, for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Naugatuck, NSI said the addition of Laser Network Solutions advances its local growth strategy in the Connecticut market and improves its ability to deliver services to businesses across New Haven and Fairfield counties.

Under the NSI brand, Laser will continue to deliver IT services while leveraging NSI’s TotalCare all-inclusive managed IT service offering, vendor partnerships, and methodologies.

Laser has been serving Fairfield and New Haven counties for more than 28 years.