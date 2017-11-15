Edward Manetta named athletics director at Manhattanville College

Manhattanville College has appointed Edward Manetta, who previously headed sports programming at two major metropolitan arenas, as director of athletics. His appointment took effect Monday.

Manetta succeeds Keith Levinthal, who stepped down in June after serving 19 years as athletics director at the private liberal arts college in Purchase.

Manetta will be responsible for ensuring competitive men’s and women’s sports teams for the Valiants while maintaining high academic standards for athletes. He will also oversee compliance with NCAA standards, coaches and staff, and fundraising and partnership opportunities for the athletic department.

He most recently served as director of sports programming for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment at the company’s Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. Manhattanville officials said Manetta has held senior management positions at both Edelman Worldwide and Hill and Knowlton, directing all client services in sports-related campaigns for those public relations agencies.

Manetta began his career as an assistant athletic director at Fordham University and later served as athletic director at DePaul University in Chicago and St. John’s University in Queens.

Michael E. Geisler, president of Manhattanville College, in the announcement said Manetta “has a wealth of proven leadership experience in developing and overseeing programs and events, including Olympic events and the World Cup, and creating relationships and securing corporate sponsorships.”