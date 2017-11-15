Ginsburg tops off 1177@Greystone apartment complex

Officials of Ginsburg Development Cos. were joined by Yonkers city officials today to celebrate the topping off of 1177@Greystone, a $21 million, 55-unit luxury rental apartment building under construction in the city’s Greystone neighborhood.

Amenities at the apartment complex at 1177 Warburton Ave. include a lobby with an app-based video security system, a club room and lounge with Wi-Fi, a fitness center, an indoor parking garage and a private pathway to the Greystone Metro-North Station. Most units feature bay windows or balconies that offer views of the Hudson River and Palisades.

“We are excited to reach this milestone event which signals that this great new addition to the Greystone neighborhood is rapidly nearing completion,” said principal of Ginsburg Development, Martin Ginsburg.

The apartments range in size from 715 square feet for a one-bedroom to 1,245 square feet for a three-bedroom. Monthly rents range from $2,150 to $3,995 and occupancy is scheduled for May 1.

“1177@Greystone can now be added to the growing list of transit-oriented developments that are part of the great revitalization efforts we see here along the Yonkers waterfront,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

The three-story apartment building is one block north of River Tides at Greystone, Ginsburg’s $100 million, 330-unit luxury rental complex at 1105-1135 Warburton Ave. that opened for occupancy earlier this year.

“Together with River Tides, 1177 will firmly establish the Greystone area of Yonkers as one of the prime luxury apartment living destinations in Westchester County,” Ginsburg said.

The topping off ceremony marks the latest milestone for Ginsburg’s GDC Rentals brand. Most recently, the company broke ground on its Gateway Townhomes project at 700 Main St. in Peekskill. Elsewhere in that city, the company is building a $64.5 million mixed-use development called Fort Hill.

In Yonkers, Ginsburg plans to spend $3 million to acquire a 2.26-acre vacant city-owned property near the Ludlow train station and aims to build hundreds of apartments, along with commercial space.