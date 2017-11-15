Home Fairfield Barra Italian Street Kitchen opens in Shelton

Shelton’s newest restaurant, Barra Italian Street Kitchen, has opened at 389 Bridgeport Ave.

barra italian street kitchen sheltonThe restaurant is co-owned by Kurt Popick, whose earlier Fairfield County restaurant endeavors included Pub25 in Newtown and Prime One Eleven Steakhouse in Trumbull.

The restaurant, which is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., cited Neapolitan influences for what it defined as its “upscale-casual” style and culinary substance.
Barra features an extended bar area that overlooks an open kitchen that includes a custom-built 900-degree wood-fired brick oven for preparing its selection of tapas, pizzas and traditional Italian fare.
The menu is laced with puns, with such selections as A Bronx “Tail” (poached Maine lobster tail with roasted garlic, white wine parmesan broth, pesto and red pepper couilis) and I Say Patata (a white pizza topped with fried and/or roasted seasoned potato wedges).

 

 

