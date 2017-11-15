U.S. Beverage adds nonalcoholic Nectar Girl mixes to portfolio

U.S. Beverage has added a nonalcoholic beverage category to its portfolio of brands, with Nectar Girl All-Natural Low Calorie Cocktail Mixers.

Nectar Girl launched out of Dallas in 2013, and can be found in more than 500 retail stores, restaurants and venues across Texas. U.S. Beverage, headquartered in Stamford, is known for its selection of premium craft and import beverages.

U.S. Beverage will begin select market expansion of the nonalcoholic products beginning Nov. 15. All responsibilities for sales, marketing and distribution will be handled by the company in partnership with Nectar Girl.

Justin Fisch, recently promoted to the U.S. Beverage presidency, said that “We feel it is the perfect product to highlight and kick-off our new initiatives in the non-alcoholic beverage space.”