A building on a 1.86-acre site at 200 Danbury Road in Wilton has been sold for $1.2 million in an all-cash transaction.

The land is at the intersection of Route 7 and Sharp Hill Road. It was originally listed for $1.96 million, with the potential for it to be developed as a commercial property between 14,000 and 20,000 square feet that could be divided between 8,000 square feet of retail space and eight residential units.

The buyer, 200 Danbury Road LLC, is a local developer. The Fairfield/Westchester office of Avison Young’s Capital Markets Group arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, The Kent House LLC.