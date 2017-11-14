Cluster Community Services appoints Yamin as executive director

Cluster Community Services, a multiservice nonprofit organization in Yonkers, announced that Kristina Yamin has been named its executive director.

Yamin’s appointment will be effective Jan. 1. The organization’s current executive director, Toni Volchok, will retire at the end of the year after leading the human service agency for 12 years.

“I am grateful to the board for extending this opportunity to me, to my predecessor Toni Volchok for her dedicated service to this organization, and to the exceptionally talented staff for continuously striving for the highest standards of excellence,” said Yamin. “I look forward to serving as Cluster’s next executive director and leading the agency in the coming years as we explore new and dynamic ways to engage and serve the community.”

Yamin has served as director of Cluster’s mental health residential services program since 2009. She has more than 20 years of experience working in the mental health field and previously held administrative positions at Project Renewal and the Youth Adult Institute in New York City.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

“The current behavioral health environment is complicated and challenging. We are impressed with Kristina’s extensive experience, in-depth knowledge, demonstrated leadership and passionate commitment to the clients and communities we serve,” said Tom Roth, president of Cluster’s board of directors. “We are confident that Kristina will provide Cluster with exceptional leadership, now and in the future.”

Cluster provides programs and services in four major areas: mental health residential services, Westchester and Rockland mediation centers, the Housing Resource Center and youth and family programs.

