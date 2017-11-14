Patriot Bank replaces old branch with new one in Westport

Patriot Bank is opening its newest Fairfield County branch today at 415 Post Road East in Westport’s Compo Shopping Center.

The branch will replace one that was across the street for 20 years at 370 Post Road East. The branch will feature Patriot’s Live Banker ATM, which enables customers to interact with Patriot bankers via video terminals for services including account openings, loan applications and financial product advice. This is the third Fairfield County branch where Patriot has its Live Banker ATM kiosk, with the others based in the Darien and Trumbull branches.

Patriot operates seven branches in Fairfield plus one in Milford and Westchester branches in Scarsdale and Bedford. Today’s opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony presided over by Westport First Selectman James Marpe.