Hana Tokyo, a Fairfield hibachi and sushi restaurant, has closed after three years in business.

In the Brick Walk Plaza at 1275 Post Road, Hana Tokyo was owned by Alan Wu, a China-born restaurateur. Wu operated the original Hana Tokyo in Alexandria, Virginia, for 13 years before selling the eatery to move to Connecticut. The restaurant’s master chef was Michael Lin, who was previously with the Tengda Asian Bistro in Greenwich.

The restaurant, which opened in September 2014 and quickly gained popularity for its live hibachi presentations, announced its closing on its website and on handwritten signs posted on its front doors.